Former Braves Left-Hander Returning to Atlanta on Split Contract

The Atlanta Braves continue to bolster their bullpen option. They announced Tuesday morning that they had signed left-hander Danny Young to a one-year split contract. The 31-year-old reliever pitched parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Atlanta. He spent the last two with the Mets.

He’ll have a chance to return to a team he’s familiar with while also getting to keep working with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. Maybe they can take him to another level in Atlanta than what he did in Queens. In two seasons with the Mets, he compiled a 4.50 ERA.

Expectations for the bullpen are lukewarm at best early in the offseason. Young won’t move the needle much, but maybe the Braves see something they can untap.

For those wondering, a split contract is centered around how a player is paid. Instead of a set guaranteed salary, a player is paid differently when he’s in the majors vs the minors. Major League pay is also prorated to the number of days he is on the active roster. The math is done based on a 187-day season.

This is the second instance of this type of contract being handed out this offseason. Vidal Brujan signed a split contract a couple of weeks ago. The expectation based on this deal is that he could see action in the majors, and they’re planning accordingly.

If nothing else, he adds more left-handed depth, something the Braves have had some focus on early this offseason. Last season was righty heavy. It’s not the worst idea to balance options out. It helps with matchups, which in the modern game helps a team succeed.

The Braves have had their share of activity early this offseason. They re-signed closer Raisel Iglesias and traded for Mauricio Dubon from the Astros. Joel Payamps was brought back on a major league contract after he was outrighted.

Offseason expectations point to other larger moves coming. There is still an aim to acquire another starting pitcher. Hope isn’t lost for them to get a full-time shortstop, which would likely mean re-signing Ha-Seong Kim if they can.

Moves are going to keep coming, most of them smaller ones, such as this deal. With the Winter Meetings coming in a week, there is a chance that something bigger could be on the horizon. There are no guarantees, but that is a window where big moves tend to happen.

