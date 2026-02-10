Braves Add All-Star Catcher to Spring Training Roster, Murphy Progressing

Pitchers and catchers start their workouts in North Port today, and an All-Star is joining in. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, longtime Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in camp with the Atlanta Braves.

The type of contract that he signed is unknown, but there is an implication in the report that he could find himself on the big league roster for opening day. With Sean Murphy working his way back from hip surgery, the Braves have to decide who will back up Drake Baldwin in the interim.

Meanwhile, Bowman reported that Murphy will begin running exercises on Monday, with a return in May still being the target.

Catcher Jonah Heim is in camp with the Braves. Seems like a good candidate to begin the backup catcher while Murphy begins the season on the IL. Murphy will begin running exercises today. Still aiming to be activated at some point in May. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) February 10, 2026

Less than three years ago, Heim was an All-Star, a gold glove winner and a World Series champion all in one season. He was part of that surprise run by the Rangers to capture their first title in franchise history. However, like other notable names on that team, such as Adolis Garcia, that star power didn't stick

Following last season, the Rangers opted to move on from their starting catcher, choosing not to tender him a contract. He went unsigned, and the Braves scooped him up in some capacity.

Last season, he batted .213 with a .602 OPS, 77 OPS+, 11 home runs and 43 RBIs

The possibility of a third catcher shouldn't be ruled out. If the Braves opt to still use both Baldwin and Murphy at catcher and DH this season to get both their bats in the lineup, they'll need another catcher for an option-late in games.

Last season, they brought up Sandy León to originally be a third option while the two rotated. When Marcell Ozuna took back his spot at the DH, León was back in the minors until Murphy got hurt and the Braves needed a second catcher.

León, along with Chadwick Tromp, is also part of the spring training roster as a non-roster player. One of them seemed poised to be the interim backup, but the addition of Heim changes those prospects quite a bit.

While his defense took a step back last season, he would still be a better option offensively in a backup role. Both León and Tromp both hit below the Mendoza line last season, and both posted an OPS well below what Heim finished with.

The battle of the job is officially on, but there is plenty of reasons for why Heim should be considered to have a sizeable early lead.

