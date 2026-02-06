Braves Add Veteran Infielder to Spring Training Roster

The Atlanta Braves added another experienced option for the infield to big league camp. The team announced on Friday that they had added Kyle Farmer, expanding the spring training squad to 65 players.

A native to Atlanta and an alumus of the Georgia Bulldogs, he has a chance to see action with his hometown team down in Florida.

His transaction log hasn't been updated since he elected free agency in November. However, it's evident that he signed a minor league deal with the Braves at some point, likely recently if he's just being added.

It is still undetermined if he was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. However, that can be presumed for the time being.

Farmer is coming off a season with the Colorado Rockies, but he's mainly known for his time with the Cincinnati Reds. He's also recently spent a couple of seasons with the Minnesota Twins. His top trait is being a utility option in the infield.

There are only a couple of positions he hasn't played, center and right field, but he's played the bulk of his games at shortstop, second base, and third base. Offensively, he's always hovered around being an average player.

Last season, he batted .227 with a .645 OPS with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. At his peak, he was batting over .260 with his OPS over .700. Despite the recent dip in his production, he could provide another solid stopgap option while Ha-Seong Kim is recovering from injury.

However, that assumes he nabs a spot on the 40-man roster instead of some of the other options already in place. Mauricio Dubon isn't going anywhere. He would have to stand out over Jorge Mateo and Nacho Alvarez as options.

At the very least (say it again with me), he provides and option in the system just in case. Again, this is assuming he is with the team by the end of spring training. Players get cut during the process.

The Braves have already loaded the trucks and are bound for North Port. Pitchers and catchers report on Monday with full-squad workouts beginning the following week. Spring Training games begin on Saturday, Feb. 21.

