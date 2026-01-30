Former All-Star Bound for Braves on MiLB Deal, Pitcher Lost via Waivers

The Atlanta Braves have added a starting pitcher, but it was on a minor league deal. According to Just Baseball's Aram Leighton, Martin Perez has been signed. It can be presumed that he will be invited to Spring Training and assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Perez is coming a season spent with the Chicago White Sox. The 14-year veteran pitched to a 3.54 ERA in 11 outings, 10 of which were starts. He missed much of the season due to injuries. One was left-elbow inflammation. The other was a left shoulder strain.

It makes sense that despite having an effective season when actually getting on the mound, there would be some hesitance to pick him up. In the end, he's on a low-stakes minor league deal. It should replace adding a starting pitcher via a major-league deal, but he provides insurance to the system.

Perez was an All-Star in 2022 with the Texas Rangers, the team he has spent most of his career with. He also won the World Series with them a year later.

Despite this move, it should be expected that the Braves continue their hunt for a real-deal addition to the starting rotation. Recently, it was reported that they were interested in veteran starters Lucas Giolito and Chris Bassitt.

Both options would come without the need to forfeit draft capital. Neither has a qualifying offer attached to them, unlike other notable free agents.

Nationals Claim Soriano Off Waivers

The Washington Nationals seized the opportunity to add pitching and claimed George Soriano off waivers from the Braves. Soriano had been designated for assignment earlier this week to make room for Jose Suarez. He, in turn, was reclaimed off waivers have being lost when he had initially been designated for assignment.

Like Perez, Suarez provides an option for the rotation or the bullpen. However, unlike Perez, Suarez has been added back to the 40-man roster. He was tendered a contract before initially being DFA'd, so there is more of plan for him.

So, Soriano stays in the National League East, but he heads a bit north to Washington, DC. It is undetermined, at least officially, if he was assigned to Triple-A Rochester or not, or added to the 40-man roster.

