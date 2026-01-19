Braves Bolster Infield Depth Following Ha-Seong Kim Injury

The Atlanta Braves made the move to add more infielder depth after Ha-Seong Kim went down with an injury. They announced on Monday morning that they had signed Jorge Mateo to a one-year contract. According to baseball insider Francys Romero, the contract is worth $1 million.

Mateo had spent the past four and a half season with the Baltimore Orioles. He was an everday player earlier this decade. However, injuries the past couple of seasons have been an issue. He played a combined 111 games for the Orioles in 2024 and 2025.

An injury in his left elbow has been an issue during this time, landing him on the 60-day injured list twice. It's unknown if he could potentially be the starting shortstop or if he's extra infielder depth. Ahead of this move, the most likely option to fill in for Kim was Mauricio Dubón.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

When he was healthy, he was the starting shortstop for the Orioles. Since then, Gunnar Henderson has taken over that role, and he's been a platoon option, when available, since. He played 11 games at shortstop last season while also seeing action at third base, second base and the outfield.

Since Kim is going to be out for about two months of the regular season on the low end, it made sense to go out and get another option. It will give Walt Weiss more options to mix and match. While his bat has been subpar when available, he's an option nonetheless.

He also brings speed to the table. He has 106 career stolen bases in 487 games. Last season, he had 15 in 42 games. Along with that, he doesn't hit the ball very hard, but if he can get his strikeout rate back under control, he could make for a worthy contact bat in the lineup.

The Braves announced that Kim had undergone surgery to repair his right middle finger on Sunday. He is projected have a recovery time of four to five months. That will mean he will spend Spring Training recovering, and he could be out until mid-June.

Just as soon as the Braves found their shortstop, he was out. He is on a one-year, $20 million deal. When healthy, Kim should be able to provide a solid bat, along with his strong defense. However, it is still unfortuante for him that he will deal with a long-term injury once again.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI