Braves Place Michael Harris II on Paternity List, Call up Infielder

The Atlanta Braves have made a flurry of moves ahead of their game on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians.

The team announced that they have placed Michael Harris II on the paternity list and called up Luke Williams to the Major League roster.

In corresponding moves, left-hander Danny Young has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. Daysbel Hernandez has been activated from the injured list and has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Harris was in the lineup last night, taking part in the offensive onslaught that gave the Braves an 11-5 win over the Guardians. He belted a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

A player can be on the paternity list for up to three games, but he has to be on it for at least one game. We will see when he gets back.

Williams was part of the Braves roster for much of last season. He’ll provide an extra option for defensive depth. If need be, he is a position player who comes in to pitch in a blowout.

Young did not appear in spring training. He's been recovering from a left-elbow injury. He signed over the offseason to a one-year contract. He has been dealing with an elbow injury since he was with the New York Mets last season. He is someone who has experience working with Jeremy Hefner, so we'll see how that carries over once he's cleared to see action.

Hernandez was on the injured list recovering from a right shoulder sebaceous cyst. He didn't see action in a spring training game.

He was a key member of the Braves' bullpen for much of the early going last season. He took over for Joe Jimenez as the setup man for a time. However, injuries became an issue later in the season. The Braves ultimately decided to have him spend much of the latter part of the season in Triple-A Gwinnett, even when healthy.

Since he has the options, it makes sense why the Braves opted to send him down. If they need bullpen help at some point, once he has a chance to actually get reps, he'll likely get a call-up.

The Braves aim to take another series when they play the Guardians on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m., and Martín Pérez will be on the mound.

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