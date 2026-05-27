Michael Harris II Gives Braves Best Night of Season in Win Over Red Sox

Michael Harris II put on what was arguably his best showing of the season, as the Atlanta Braves hung on to beat the Boston Red Sox, 7-6. He tallied four hits, including a home run and a ground-rule double, while driving in three runs.

"If he can get to it, he can smoke it," manager Walt Weiss said following the game. "That was a big home run late."

Both big hits came with two strikes and off breaking pitches. The ground-rule double came off a slider, and the home runs came off a changeup.

"That situation, pitchers normally go to soft stuff to get you out, get you out in front, and I stayed back a little bit, and I was able to get it," Harris said during a BravesVision postgame interview.

This was Harris' second four-hit game of the season, and his six with at least three. His last four-hit game came out in Los Angeles when the Braves lost to the Dodgers on May 8.

He brought his batting average up to .304 on the season, and he has 12 home runs on the year. He's now doubled his home run total from before the All-Star Break last season - he had six - and the calendar hasn't turned to June yet.

Last year, his 12th home run of the season came on Aug. 10, 118 games into the season. It's been an impressive turnaround for him.

It hardly matters right now that he has one walk since the start of May. He's made up for it by keeping his strikeout rate a bit lower than that last year and being able cover a substantial amount of the strike zone with his swing.

Those adjustments he made midway through last season have continued to help him find more consistency.

The Braves improved to 37-18 on the season. It's their best start to a season since 2003, when they had an identical record through 55 games. At the end of the night, they lead the National League East by 8 1/2 games.

After dropping their series to the Washington Nationals over the weekend, they bounced back in decisive fashion. They aim to pick up another series win on Wednesday night. Bryce Elder will be on the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

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