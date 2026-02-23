Son of Braves Legend Headed to Atlanta on Minor League Deal

The Atlanta Braves put pen to paper with a familiar name. According to his transaction log, left-handed Peyton Glavine has signed a minor league contract with the team last week. He has been assigned to Double-A Columbus.

There is no indication that he is joining the Braves in camp. He is the son of Hall of Fame starting pitcher Tom Glavine. If he were to be in North Port, he would get to play in the stadium that has his dad on a few of the walls.

For now, he gets to pitch in the system that his dad came up through and had the bulk of his legendary career with. Since he was born in Atlanta and went to high school in Roswell, he gets the label of a hometown signing, too.

Glavine last pitched for the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. He was released in early January, leaving unsigned for nearly two months. High-A was the highest level he had pitched at before this recent assignment. So, this move ultimately worked in his favor.

While he was initially drafted by the Angels initially 37th round back in 2017, he chose to commit to Auburn and play college ball. He went undrafted after college and signed with the Nationals as an undrafted free agent.

He's battled injuries nearly every year, finding himself on the 60-day injured list twice. He didn't see action in 2024.

He's also been on the vague 7-day injured list as well. However, when he's been able to get on the mound, he's had modest results.

Glavine owns a 3.42 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP across 53 games career games.

His dad pitched for the Braves from 1987 to 2002 and then again for one last year in 2008. Tom Glavine won 305 games and had a career 3.54 ERA with 2,607 strikeouts. His efforts in 1995 earned him the World Series MVP honor, and he also won two Cy Young Awards, had 10 All-Star Game selections and won four silvers sluggers (back when pitchers in the National League were in the lineup.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 along his teammate, Greg Maddux, and his manager, Bobby Cox.

