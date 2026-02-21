Yastrzemski's Power, Grit Setting Tone for Braves Tenure Early

Two pitches were all Mike Yastrzemski needed to showcase might against right-handed pitchers on Saturday. He belted a solo shot to centerfield in the top of the first inning in Port Charlotte, Fla., to give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 lead over the Rays, setting the tone for the rest of the day.

As a follow-up, he smacked a single up the middle to give himself a multi-hit day. For who were wondering, he saw action against a lefty too. However, he didn't have to do much. He drew a walk on five pitches to wrap up his day.

The Braves went on to beat the Rays 5-1. He's been brought in to add some power back into the lineup while also help maximizing matchups. So far, so good with his debut in the books.

Regardless of it being in a spring training game or in the regular season, the long ball only helps to set the tone for his time in Atlanta.

"Obviously feels good to put a good swing on the ball," Yastrzemski said on Saturday. "I don't think any homer is ever meaningless, you know? It just gives you confidence regardless of that the work has been paying off."

As a nice touch, he tried to lay one out on the field for a ball. It went off the glove, but he kept it in front of him. It could have been a ball he played off the hop, but playing conservatively isn't part of his protocol.

"It's instinct," he said. "I don't know. Maybe if there is a ball where I'm going to run into the wall, I might pull up a little bit, but you got to test the body out - see how you're feeling. See how you're feeling tomorrow."

It only benefits him to put himself on the line for his team any chance he can, whether it be at the plate or in the field. The Braves, in total, belted a couple of home runs. Ben Gamel matched him with a solo shot in the second inning and followed it up in the third with an RBI double. Kyle Farmer drove in two on a single that same inning.

The start of the Grapefruit League schedule is in the books. The Braves return to action on Sunday with their spring home opener. They'll face the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

