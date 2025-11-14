Veteran Catcher Returns to Braves on Minor League Deal

The Atlanta Braves made the move to add more catching depth to the system. According to their transaction page, catcher Chadwick Tromp has been re-signed on a minor league deal.

He spent parts of the last four seasons as a backup catcher for the Braves. He likely would have been the one to platoon with Murphy in 2025, but Drake Baldwin’s rise made him an odd man out.

Tromp went hitless in five at-bats with a walk during his brief stint with the Braves in the majors this year. He was designated for assignment in April and elected free agency. He spent time with the Orioles and Red Sox during the season. He elected free agency on Nov. 6 to depart from the Red Sox organization.

Upon re-signing with the Braves, he was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He’s now down in the Dominican Winter League playing for Leones del Escogido.

We know what everyone is thinking, and hold your horses. Tromp being back isn’t, immediately, an indication of any moves the Braves could potentially make.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos made it clear during the GM Meetings that the plan is to split Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin at catcher and designated hitter. There is a contingency on whether they sign a full-time designated hitter. That could change the plan. For that reason, it doesn’t hurt to have more options.

That being said, teams add as much depth as they can during the offseason. It’s the same reason they claimed two pitchers off waivers from the Orioles on Thursday.

They’ve already lost one of their depth catcher, Austin Nola, to retirement recently. He opted to become the Mariners’ bullpen coach instead. Tromp’s signing came a couple of days before. They probably knew it was coming and picked up a catcher they were familiar with when they needed another catcher.

He’s seen action with the Braves before. There is a good chance that they keep him and Sandy Leon around during the season in case somebody gets injured.

So far, all is quiet on the free-agent front for the Braves. They have made their decisions regarding club options (the deadline was last week). They’ve made depth additions. So far, that's it.

Their priorities are reportedly in place. They want starting pitching, relievers and a shortstop. Those are already set up in order of priority, let alone positions.

