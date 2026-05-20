What José Azócar Stepping Up Says About Braves Depth

There has been a next-man-up in the Atlanta Braves clubhouse this season. If someone goes down, someone has stepped up and filled in.

Through most of the season so far, that story has been a trend in the infield. Ha-Seong Kim was hurt, and Mauricio Dubón and Jorge Mateo have stepped up in a big way. Now, we see that continue in the outfield.

After both Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eli White went down with injuries, José Azócar got the call. The outfield production didn’t miss a beat.

Since May 12, he’s batted .385 with a .987 OPS and a pair of extra-base hits. The defense has been on full display too, highlighted by a diving catch that took away a double from Carlos Narváez in the series finale against the Red Sox on Sunday.

“He’s a pro, man, you know?” manager Walt Weiss said back on Sunday. “That’s why he keeps getting big league time, because he made an unbelievable play in left field [Sunday]. He can run. He’s got some, you know, some big hits for us - giving us good at-bats.”

Having those types of options has been valuable to the Braves. Last season, they were throwing options at the wall to see who would stick, and that was especially the case in the outfield.

While some rose to the occasion, such as White, who carved out a lasting role with the team, others fell to the wayside, and they had to count the days until they got healthier. Now, it’s been much easier to absorb those blows.

“Jose’s a big-leauger,” Weiss said. “And you plug him right in, and he’s played a big role...it’s nice. We’ve talked about our depth a lot. Our depth is better than it’s been in a really long time.”

Stand-out moments this season have come from the unexpected contributors. Starting with the second game of the season, Dominic Smith, who was added to the active roster just before opening day, hit a walk-off grand slam. Dubón has provided clutch hits routinely.

A good team needs some star power for sustained success, but it can’t be done alone. It’s rare that everyone fires on all cylinders at the same time, let alone consistently. That depth increases the chances of someone being in the right place and trending upward at the right time.

That difference took the Braves from 13th in baseball in runs scored and OPS in 2025 to second in both of those categories through the first two months of 2026.

For now, he's here after Acuña has been activated. Eli White is supposed to be back soon. We’ll see what it means for Azócar. In theory, he’s made a case to stick around, but roster moves don’t always reflect that. He doesn’t have options, so he would have to be designated for assignment, with the team hoping he sticks around.

For his sake, you hope he’s rewarded for how he’s stepped up and stays in the big leagues. If not, the Braves need to do what they can to ensure he’s available again when the time comes.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news