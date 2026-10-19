What Makes the Braves a Fit (and Not a Fit) for Japanese Star Teruaki Sato

A new big bat will be on the free-agent market this offseason. According to Baseball America, the Hanshin Tigers have accepted Teruaki Sato's request to be posted.

Once he’s posted, MLB teams can pursue him as a free agent for next season.

The Hanshin Tigers accepted Teruaki Sato's posting request 👀



The 27-year-old slashed .306/.383/.609 with a 196 wRC+ and 39 homers over 143 NPB games this year.



Sato hit 163 homers over six years. pic.twitter.com/pI03asZGzU — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 19, 2026

This immediately raises the question of whether he can help the Atlanta Braves. From an offensive standpoint, the answer is yes, but how he fits is where it gets complicated.

First, Who is Teruaki Sato?

Over in Japan, Sato is a multi-time All-Star and the reigning Triple Crown winner. He took home the Central League MVP last season. It's looking pretty likely that he'll win it again.

Over his career, he has batted .270 with 163 home runs, 518 RBIs, while slugging .514. Over the last two seasons, he's turned up the dial.

In that time, he's hit 79 home runs, driven in at least 100 RBIs both times. In 2026, he batted .306 and slugged .609. He's entering his prime years as a ballplayer, and he looks poised to make an impact in the majors.

What Makes Him a Fit for Braves?

The bat in particular. It really makes him a fit everywhere, since every team in baseball can always use another bat. However, the Braves could use some type of extra boost to the middle of the order.

He can also play in the outfield, with 262 games played at the position in the NPB. It's his primary position, that's third base (more on that momentarily), but it's not a position that he's only tried out a handful of times.

Upon arrival, Sato will be one of their top left-handed bats alongside Drake Baldwin and Michael Harris II. Beyond them, the Braves' best left-handed bat who isn't a switch hitter is Mike Yastrzemski.

Sato is an everyday player, not just someone whose job is to bash righties. However, having that extra left-handed bat could do wonders.

What Makes Him a Not Fit for Braves?

The fact that his primary position is third base is a good starting point. That belongs to Austin Riley. He's not going anywhere. With Ronald Acuña Jr. over in right field - no, he's not going anywhere either - the only spot that really makes sense for Sato is the left-field corner.

He could play right field and third base when the others have a day off or are DHing for a game. That would still mean he's in left field for the vast majority of games. Riley played in 159 games, and Acuña, even with the injuries, saw action in 107.

If another team wants him as their third baseman, then it increases the chances of him going elsewhere.

Another reality check is that the Braves typically don't pursue posted Japanese talent. Kenshin Kawakami is the one example, and it didn't go well. I'm understating that on purpose. Of course, that was nearly 20 years ago. It's a very different baseball world now, but the Braves still haven't signed another since.

If they were to pursue a posted player, a starting pitcher may also make more sense. The glaring alternative is Hiromi Itoh.

So, while he's a fit purely with his bat, there are other factors that could easily get in the way of this happening.

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