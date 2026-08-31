Where López, Suárez, Jiménez Stand as Braves Enter Final Month of 2026

Multiple Atlanta Braves arms on the mend continue to progress in their recoveries. All words on positive on the fronts of Reynaldo López, Robert Suarez and Joe Jiménez.

López, recovering from a knee injury, is close to making his return, while Suárez, recovering from a forearm injury, is on a track that could see him back this season. Meanwhile, Jiménez, recovering from knee injuries, is not expected to be back this season. That being said, he's back on a mound and throwing bullpens.

Manager Walt Weiss said that one more rehab assignment would be needed for López. The team wants him built up more. He's at around 70 pitches after his latest rehab start on Friday.

"You just never now what's going to happen between now and the end of the a regular season and October," Weiss said on Monday.

It's to be determined who will be part of what is expected to be a six-man rotation in September. López would be a seventh option, and the odds are greater than zero that he pitches out of the bullpen.

Regardless, they want him ready to start a game at any time. It's logical with all the uncertainties this team has faced all season.

Next steps for Suárez would likely include a live batting practice before he has a rehab assignment. Two more bullpen sessions, starting Tuesday, are ahead for the Braves' setup man before those planned next steps can be taken.

Jiménez threw a bullpen at Truist Park early Monday afternoon. When he wrapped up, he received hugs from his teammates who were happy to see him there.

There is hope for him. That's the important takeaway. Even if he doesn't pitch until 2027 - whenever it's potentially played - that's use for someone whose career was in severe doubt for two years. Jiménez last pitched in a game during the last day of the regular season in 2024. He pitched in both games of a doubleheader (games 161 and games 162), as the Braves clinched a playoff berth at the eleventh hour.

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