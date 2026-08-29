Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Pete Alonso, Rafael Devers, Rockies Star)

Looking for a home run prop to kick off the weekend?

There are a bunch of Major League Baseball games on Saturday afternoon, and I’ve decided to pick three sluggers to leave the yard for today’s edition of Daily Dinger.

Each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run props – a fun way to get in on the action throughout the 162-game season and potentially hit a few long shot bets. It’s not easy to predict home runs, but targeting struggling pitchers or hitters on a hot streak certainly helps.

We’re here to do that research for you, and I have a couple of red hot bats that I’m eyeing on Aug. 29.

Let’s dive right into these picks, where Baltimore Orioles star Pete Alonso leads the way.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Saturday, Aug. 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+223)

I will admit, this isn’t the best price you’ll see on a home run prop this season, but Alonso is on fire right now and has a great matchup against the Athletics on Saturday.

Jack Perkins is on the mound for the Athletics, and he’s allowed 17 home runs in 31 appearances working as both a starter and a reliever this season. Perkins has a 6.68 ERA, a major concern since the Athletics also have an awful bullpen (dead last in MLB with a 5.61 ERA).

Alonso has 32 homers in the 2026 season and has pushed his batting average to .272 with a recent hot stretch. Over his last 25 games, Alonso has nine home runs, 22 runs batted in, a .358 average and an OPS of 1.093. He’s also been better against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .279 with an OPS over .900 and 24 of his 32 homers.

We are paying a premium for Alonso, but he’s been too hot to pass up against one of the worst staffs in MLB.

Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+471)

San Francisco Giants star Rafael Devers has been on a mini hot streak, homering three times in the last week while batting .308.

Devers is up to 29 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s crushed right-handed pitching, posting a .284 batting average, a .948 OPS and 24 of his home runs.

So, I don’t mind taking him against the Arizona Diamondbacks and right-hander Merrill Kelly, who has given up 26 home runs in 24 appearances this season while posting a 5.35 ERA. Kelly has an expected ERA for 7.18 this season (first percentile in MLB), and Devers has some solid numbers against him in his career, homering once while also picking up a pair of doubles.

I’ll bet on Devers staying hot as the Giants look to play spoiler to the D-Backs’ playoff push.

Hunter Goodman to Hit a Home Run (+330)

Colorado Rockies star Hunter Goodman missed time and recently returned to the lineup, but he’s homered twice in four games (three starts) since coming back.

The All-Star catcher is hitting .289 with five homers over his last 12 games and .375 since coming back for the Rockies. He has a tougher matchup against the Atlanta Braves, but he’s taking on veteran left-hander Martin Perez, who has given up 12 home runs this season.

Goodman is hitting .278 with nine homers and a .884 OPS against lefties this season, and I think he’s a decent value at +330 on Saturday afternoon.

Perez has allowed eight runs over his last two starts, so the Rockies may be facing him at a favorable point of the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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