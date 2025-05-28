NL East Rival, Yankees Made Offers to Ex-Braves' Orlando Arcia: Report
Former Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia agreed to a contract with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. But before signing that deal, Arcia received two other notable offers -- both from the Big Apple.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the New York Yankees and New York Mets offered the shortstop contracts.
The offers from the Yankees and Mets were minor league deals. The Rockies signed Arcia to an MLB contract.
Because it was a minor league deal, there was no guarantee that the Braves would have ever faced Arcia had he signed with the Mets. But seeing another member of Atlanta's 2021 World Series team go to New York and play for the division rival Mets wouldn't have been the best thing from a fan perspective.
The Braves have yet to face the Mets this season. The rivals will meet for seven games during the second half of June. The two teams will square off in two series again in the span of a couple weeks during the middle of August.
The Braves will host the Yankees for a three-game set immediately after the All-Star break in July.
In addition to being a part of Atlanta's championship run during 2021, Arcia made the lone All-Star team of his career with the Braves in 2023. He slashed .264/.321/.420 with 17 home runs that season.
Arcia hit 17 bombs again last season but with only a .625 OPS, which made shortstop upgrades a talking point for Atlanta on the MLB hot stove this offseason.
The Braves didn't make a significant addition at shortstop this winter. But by the end of April, Arcia lost his starting job to Nick Allen. While Allen is providing roughly the same amount of offense as Arcia, he is a superior defensive option.
Arcia, who only turns 31 in August, will look to pick up his career in Colorado. The Rockies are currently on pace to win just 27 games this season.
The shortstop hit .194 with a .445 OPS in 32 plate appearances before the Braves designated him for assignment Friday. The move created space for outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on Atlanta's active roster.