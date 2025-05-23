Braves DFA Former All-Star Shortstop Ahead of Padres Series
An era of Atlanta Braves baseball came to an end Friday afternoon. The team announced that they have designated shortstop Orlando Arcia for assignment. The 2023 All-Star has found himself off the 40-man roster less than two years later.
It's been quite some time since Arcia has actually been in the lineup for the Braves, and has seldomly taken the field in any capacity. His last start came on April 22 during the 10-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Since then, he made four appearances all in the ninth inning or later. In his final appearance on Thursday, he served as a pinch runner.
With Ronald Acuña Jr. coming back, someone had to go, and it was ultimately Arica. In 14 games, he batted .194 with a .445 OPS with no home runs, one RBI and one bat flip on a walk - yeah, that actually happened during the Phillies series in April.
The shortstop position already belonged to Nick Allen for some time. However, it's solely his with maybe Eli White as a potential fill-in.
With Acuña taking his spot back in right field, it provides an extra avenue to get White back in the lineup. He hasn't played the position in the Majors but played it plenty in the minor leagues.
Arcia was one of the notable trade deadline acquisitions made by the Braves during the 2021 season. He won his lone World Series title thus far that fall. He served as a platoon option until Dansby Swanson departed in free agency after the 2022 season. Arcia then had his All-Star season in 2023 before slumping for the remainder of his time with the Braves.
Arcia will go through waivers and if he isn't traded for or claimed on waivers, he'll likey opt for free agency over an assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett.