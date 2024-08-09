Braves Predicted to Consider 'Long Shot' Offseason Trade Involving 2023 All-Star
The MLB past its non-waiver trade deadline nearly two weeks ago. But it's never too early to look ahead at what deals the league's offseason could bring over the winter.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer undertook the difficult task of naming one player most likely to be traded from all 30 MLB teams. Although he labeled it "a long shot," for the Atlanta Braves, he picked shortstop Orlando Arcia.
"Arcia has been a solid role-player on otherwise star-studded teams in Atlanta, and there hasn't been any public indication that the club wants to move on from him," wrote Rymer.
"Yet the slide in his productivity since the 2023 All-Star break makes it conceivable that Atlanta will look to upgrade at shortstop, perhaps by signing Willy Adames or Ha-Seong Kim or trading for Bo Bichette. If so, they'd surely try to find a taker for Arcia."
The slide Rymer described for Arcia has happened across the board in his offensive statistics. He is slashing .229/.274/.366 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI this season. Arcia is also batting .229 despite the fact he's recorded hits in 15 of his last 18 games.
The Braves shortstop has also experienced a recent power surge. He has hit 4 home runs since July 28. However, his slugging percentage is still more than 50 points lower than last season's.
Arcis is on pace for roughly 16 home runs this season. That would be one fewer than what he had last season even though he's on track for a career-high 536 at-bats in 2024.
Last year, Arcia made the All-Star team with a .264 batting average and 42 extra-base hits. At the 2023 All-Star break, he was hitting .294.
Arcia turned 30 on Sunday. If he were 24, it would make sense for the Braves to assume he will return to his 2023 form. But in nine MLB seasons, Arcia has been an All-Star once, and he hit .235 with a .713 OPS after the break during his All-Star campaign.
His strong 2023 first half is an outlier. So, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Braves pursue shortstop upgrades this upcoming offseason.
Ideally, teams never want to sell low on players. That could be how other teams view the Braves shopping Arcia this offseason.
But the veteran shortstop will make a very affordable $2 million in 2025. He then has a $2 million club option for 2026. Teams are always interested in adding cheap veteran middle infield talent, so Arcia could demand back something on the trade market.
That is, if the Braves elect to shop him.