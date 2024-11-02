Braves Sign All-Star Starter, Key Reliever to New Contracts
The Atlanta Braves announced signing a pair of pitchers -- right-handed starter Reynaldo López and left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer -- to new contracts Saturday.
The Braves released the details of the new deals in a press release. The team posted the press release on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.
López received a 3-year deal worth $30 million. While the contract contains an average annual salary of $10 million, López will receive $8 million in 2025 and 2027. The Braves will pay him $14 million in 2026.
Bummer's contract was structured similarly. He signed a 2-year deal worth $13 million. The Braves will pay Bummer $3.5 million next season and then $9.5 million in 2026.
The new contracts will give the Braves more financial flexibility for the 2025 season. In all likelihood, what this indicates is the Braves intend to sign some free agents during MLB free agency this winter.
How much is anybody's best guess. But the Braves are setting themselves up to have a spending spree.
The new contracts are wins for López and Bummer too because the two pitchers will receive more guaranteed money than what they were going to have in their previous deals.
López made his first All-Star team in 2024, going 8-5 with a 1.99 ERA. He also had a 1.106 WHIP and 148 strikeouts in 135.2 innings across 25 starts. He made a relief appearance on the final day of the regular season as well.
In nine MLB seasons, López owns a 3.93 ERA and sub-.500 record. He might have difficulty registering an ERA below 2.00 again in 2025, but he's posted an ERA below 3.50 in each of the past four seasons.
During his first season in Atlanta, Bummer also experienced one of the best seasons of his MLB career. He went 4-3 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.428 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 55.1 innings this past season. His 3.58 ERA was almost half what it was in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox.
Bummer has recorded a 3.79 ERA, 1.326 WHIP and 378 strikeouts in 327.1 innings over his eight-year big league career. All 345 of his career appearances have come out of the bullpen.