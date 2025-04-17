Potential Underlining Braves Issue Comes to the Surface
There's obviously a problem with the Atlanta Braves. The team's 5-13 record to begin the season is a pretty clear indication of that.
So are the team's offensive statistics. Despite improving individual statistics in average, on-base percentage and OPS, the Braves remain in the bottom five of the league in runs scored.
Part of why could be the offense's No. 3 ranking in strikeouts.
But on the off day Thursday, The Athletic's David O'Brien suggested a deeper psychological issue. Interestingly, it was one that insiders had yet to really discuss at length but one that has been a popular topic among Braves fans recently.
The departure of former third base coach Ron Washington.
"Gonna share something I told a friend: Braves absolutely miss Ron Washington, and have since 2024 spring," O'Brien wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "This team doesn't have a loud, swaggering player who's a leader and keeps it loose, yelling profanities and wisdom all the time.
"Wash *was* that, like no coach I've known."
Washington left after the 2023 season for a second chance at being an MLB manager. He's currently in his second campaign with Braves west.... I mean, Los Angeles Angels.
For the entire Brian Snitker era prior to 2024, Washington was the Braves third base coach. But he did a lot more than just wave runners home and high-five players after home runs.
Washington was an emotion leader for the Braves. He also provided tremendous experience to the players and kept the clubhouse loose.
There was no way for the Braves to prevent Washington leaving. He's 72 years old, so he couldn't wait around to become Atlanta's manager after Snitker retired.
Great sports organizations are like factories. Other teams are always going to hire those organization's assistant coaches and executives, but the best franchises find ways to replace them.
The Braves have a new coach to send runners home at third. But apparently not one that gives the team an emotional lift or the same leadership as Washington.
Braves Country has been debating the potential impact of Washington's departure for nearly a year now. It's nice to hear a team insider discuss it publicly.
But identifying the problem is only the first step to fixing an issue. If missing Washington is indeed the major problem for the Braves right now, barring yet another trade with the Angels for a manager, it's hard to foresee how Atlanta fixes it this summer.