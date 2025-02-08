Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Delivers 3-Word Social Media Message
As the saying goes, remember where you came from.
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. appeared to be doing that on his Instagram this week.
Sportskeeda's Raghay Mehta reported that Acuña posted a picture on his Instagram story that appeared to be from several years ago at Spring Training. As a caption, the right fielder wrote, "Aquí nací yo."
In English, that translates to, "Here I was born."
The Braves hope Acuña will be born again when he returns from his second major knee surgery some time during the first half of the 2025 season. Acuña suffered a left ACL tear last year on May 26.
MLB insider Héctor Gómez reported on Feb. 6 that Acuña is about 75% ready for the 2025 season. Gómez posted a video of the right fielder running in a straight line on a field to his X (formerly Twitter) account.
Acuña isn't expected to be ready during the first month of the 2025 MLB season. But Braves fans obviously know the impact Acuña could have on the team with a return in late April or May.
In 2023, Acuña became the first player in history to record a 40-home run, 70-stolen base season. He also led the National League with a .416 slugging percentage and 1.012 OPS on his way to the MVP award.
Acuña tore his right ACL in July 2021. The following season, he debuted on April 28.
The 27-year-old has a little more recovery time this offseason because this second knee injury took place about six weeks earlier. But this being his second recovery from major knee surgery, Acuña and the Braves are likely to be more cautious with their approach.
And while Acuña returned in April during 2022, he wasn't an MVP-type player when back on the field initially. In some ways, he wasn't back to his full self until 2023.
Hopefully for the Braves, Acuña will be close to his MVP self in 2025. It's just possible he might be out a little longer for that to happen.
Pitchers and catchers report for the Braves on Feb. 11. It likely won't be long after that before the team has a more concrete update on Acuña's status.