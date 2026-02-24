Top Prospect Konnor Griffin Blasts Two Home Runs in Spring Training Breakout

Konnor Griffin is living up to the hype.

On Tuesday, the consensus top prospect in all of baseball got the start at shortstop for the Pirates and made the most of his opportunity.

With one out and one on in the top of the second, Griffin stepped in against Red Sox lefty Ranger Suárez. With the count 2–1, he turned around a looping 75 mph curveball and launched it 375 feet over the left field fence. The ball came off the bat at 104.8 mph.

No. 1 Prospect Konnor Griffin hits his first #SpringTraining home run! 💪 pic.twitter.com/YllOJIHZLw — MLB (@MLB) February 24, 2026

Absolutely crushed.

That was part of a shaky outing for Suárez, who lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits.

Griffin came to the plate with one out and no one on in the top of the fourth against Seth Martinez. With the count 0–2, Martinez tried to get the 19-year-old with a 79 mph sweeper on the outer half. Spoiler alert: it didn’t work. Griffin hammered the ball, blasting it 440 feet to left-center. It left the bat at 111.2 mph.

Konnor Griffin ... WOW 🤯



MLB's No. 1 prospect goes yard AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/F1VTJnWlWB — MLB (@MLB) February 24, 2026

That was an absolute bomb.

To add to his day, with runners on first and third in the top of the fifth, Griffin grounded out to third, driving in a run. He finished his day 2-for-4, with two home runs and four RBIs. Those home runs were his first hits this spring and he’s now slashing .222/.222/.889.

Pittsburgh selected Griffin with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 MLB draft. He was the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year as a shortstop out at Jackson Prep in Flowood, Mississippi. His 6' 4" frame and big power tantalized scouts, as did his plus speed and rocket of an arm. He shot through the Pirates’ system in 2025, making stops at three levels, finishing at Double A Altoona.

In 21 Double A games, Griffin slashed .337/.418/.542 with five home runs, 22 RBIs, six stolen bases and a massive 175 wRC+. At all three levels combined in 2025, he played 122 games and slashed .333/.415/.527, with 23 doubles, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases. His full-season wRC+ of 165 was pretty unbelievable for a 19-year-old.

Griffin isn’t a lock to make Pittsburgh’s roster out of spring training, but he’s certainly going to make the team’s decision difficult. He’s almost certain to be in the big leagues at some point this season.

