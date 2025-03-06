Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Showing Signs of Maturity With Latest Career Goals
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is on his way back from another season-ending knee injury. It's his second one in the last four years.
The last thing Acuña and any Braves fan should want is for the 2023 National League MVP to have to go through a third significant injury rehabilitation.
Even if that means Acuña isn't quite the same player on the bases going forward.
ESPN's Alden González reported that's the attitude the 27-year-old outfielder plans to take once he's back on the field this spring.
"He wants to be a more careful baserunner," Gonzalez shared on The Baseball Tonight Podcast. "I don't think you're going to see the 70-steal season from him ever again.
"One thing he told me is he'd rather steal 30 bases and be in the lineup than try to steal 70 and something pops up later, and he has to miss significant time.
González added: "[Acuña's] definitely cognizant of it, and how could he not?"
Baseball fans are going to be disappointed to hear Acuña doesn't plan to chase the 40/70 season again, something no other MLB player has ever done. Limiting Acuña's base stealing will take away a big part of what makes him one of the best players in baseball.
But Acuña can't be one of the best players in baseball from the bench. Additionally, he can't help the Braves win another World Series if he's not on the field.
Acuña sounds ready to sacrifice potential MVP awards in return for helping his team in the most important way he can -- be available to leadoff every day.
Not that Acuña wasn't already mature. But for a baseball superstar, there's few ways to show more maturity than that.
Honestly, Acuña repeating his 40/70 season was always going to be a long shot anyway. He is also beginning to reach the age where most power hitters who can also steal bases tend to slow down on the base paths.
Mike Trout didn't steal 30 bases again after turning 25. Although Barry Bonds posted a pair of 30-steal seasons after turning 30, he peaked in the stolen bases department at 25 years old.
Those players didn't have significant knee injuries before 27 either.
Acuña might not be the same base stealer when he returns this season. But if he avoids another significant injury, he's guaranteed to make a bigger impact in 2025 than he did last season.