What Could Ronald Acuña Jr. Be Worth on His Next Contract After Juan Soto Deal?

While I agree Acuña is the more talented player, this can't be dismissed: In past 4 seasons, Acuña has averaged 463 PAs & 102 games played while posting a .900 OPS, 143 OPS+ & 14.5 WAR.

Soto in that span averaged 685 PAs & 156 games while posting a .943 OPS, 164 OPS+ & 26.0 WAR. https://t.co/Ae6uNuQOHJ