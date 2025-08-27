Ronald Acuña HBP Clears Benches vs. Marlins, Brian Snitker Gets Ejected
It's a well-known fact in Atlanta Braves Country that right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. doesn't like the Miami Marlins very much. The 2023 MVP might like them even a little less after Wednesday.
Miami Marlins right-hander Ryan Gusto nailed Acuña in the right elbow on the first pitch after Braves first baseman Matt Olson hit a two-run homer in the third inning Wednesday afternoon.
Acuña was visibly upset while walking to first base. Marlins catcher Liam Hicks and Braves first base coach Tom Goodwin tried to calm down Acuña, who delivered a death stare and a few words to Gusto.
The Marlins right-hander appeared to be arguing Acuña leaned into the pitch with his elbow. Acuña was wearing an elbow guard.
The benches cleared as Acuña walked to first base. But only words were exchanged between the two teams.
After the players left the field, the umpires huddled. Following their discussion, the umpiring crew appeared to give both teams warnings.
Braves manager Brian Snitker was then ejected.
680 The Fan's Barrett Sallee confirmed on X that Snitker was ejected for arguing with the umpires about giving both teams warnings.
Braves broadcaster C.J. Nitkowski explained during the third inning why Snitker was likely mad about both teams receiving warnings. Nitkowski argued because of the warnings, the Braves weren't going to have the opportunity to retaliate against Gusto's hit-by-pitch of Acuña.
It could also put Braves starting pitcher Joey Wentz in a vulnerable situation. If an inside pitch gets away from Wentz at any point after the warning was issued, the umpires could eject Wentz even if his intent was not to throw too far inside against a Marlins hitter.
It's not surprising Acuñan was upset about the hit-by-pitch. The Marlins have hit the Braves right fielder numerous times over the years.
Whether intentionally or not, and Wednesday's hit-by-pitch from Gusto seemed unintentional, it can add up for a player.
The Braves won't be able to hit a Marlins player Wednesday without punishment, and Snitker will have to watch the rest of the game from the clubhouse. But it appears the Braves will get the last laugh.
Atlanta's lineup tagged Gusto for nine earned runs on seven hits. The right-hander gave up three home runs and five walks over 3.2 innings.
The Braves led 9-0 when Gusto exited for a Miami relief pitcher.
Unless the Marlins have an historic comeback, the Braves will win the series in Miami. Wednesday's contest is the last game between the Braves and Marlins this season, and Atlanta already clinched the season series Tuesday.