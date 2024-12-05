Old Division Rival Could Be Biggest Thorn for Braves This Offseason
The San Francisco Giants have been more than a slight annoyance for the Atlanta Braves over the years.
They pushed the juggernaut 1993 Braves to the brink of nearing missing the postseason in the NL West despite winning 104 games. The Giants also defeated the Braves in the 2002 and 2010 National League Division Series.
This offseason, the Giants could be a thorn in the Braves' side again. Over the past several days, MLB pundits have predicted San Francisco to land three different free agents that rumors have connected the Braves to this offseason.
On Tuesday, NorthJersey.com's Andrew Tredinnick predicted the Giants to sign left-hander Max Fried. Then on Thursday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter projected San Francisco to land shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Jack Flaherty.
NorthJersey.com's Pete Caldera agreed with that last prediction. Caldera slotted the Giants as the eventual destination for Flaherty along with Japanese starting pitcher Roki Sasaki.
In one form or another, the Braves have been at least loosely linked to all four of those players.
Obviously, Atlanta would love to bring back Fried, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Braves. But if they can't, then Flaherty or Sasaki could be suitable replacements.
The Braves could also use an upgrade at shortstop. Orlando Arcia had just a .625 OPS despite posting a career-high 17 home runs in 2024.
But the Giants may be even more urgent to make a shortstop addition this offseason. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Monday that the Giants "desperately need" a shortstop even though other reports from The Athletic indicate San Francisco could reduce payroll in 2025.
It's highly unlikely the Giants will sign all three starting pitchers, along with Adames. Even if San Francisco outbids the Braves for one or two of those players, the Giants can't possible sign all of them if reducing pay roll is really one of their goals this offseason.
The Giants probably wouldn't sign Fried, Flaherty and Sasaki even if they didn't mind increasing pay roll.
But if the latest MLB free agency predictions indicate anything, the Giants could be the team the Braves compete with the most for free agents this winter.