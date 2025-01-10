Braves' Sean Murphy Ranked Among Top MLB Catchers
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy is coming off arguably the worst season of his MLB career. But despite that, he's still one of the best players at his position.
MLB Network has begun releasing The Shredder's List, which ranks the top 10 players at each position around the MLB. Murphy came in at No. 9 among the top 10 catchers.
Murphy had a difficult offensive season in 2024, but MLB Network host Brian Kenny explained the Braves catcher still made The Shredder' List in large part because of his defense.
"He remains a good defender. He is No. 1 in blocking runs over the last three seasons," Kenny said. "And he is above average in framing pitches."
The fact catcher is more of a defensive position likely helped Murphy as well. In general, catchers are expected to contribute more defensively than offensively.
But the Braves would surely like Murphy to bounce back at the plate. He suffered an oblique injury in the season opener at the Philadelphia Phillies. Although he returned about two months later, Murphy never hit his offensive stride.
He finished with a .193 batting average and .636 OPS. He also had 10 home runs, 25 RBI and 19 runs in 264 plate appearances across 72 games.
In 2023 when he was an All-Star, Murphy hit .251 with an .844 OPS. He also had a career-high 21 home runs and 68 RBI.
Two years ago, the Braves acquired Murphy in a 3-team trade that included former Atlanta catcher William Contreras landing with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves appeared to be winners of the trade with Murphy after the 2023 season. But in 2024, Contreras made the All-Star team with a .281 average, .831 OPS, 23 home runs, 92 RBI and 99 runs.
Contreras topped MLB Network's list of top 10 catchers at No. 1. He jumped to the top spot from No. 5 on last year's list.
Murphy was ranked at No. 3 on the list last offseason.
Still, the Braves can find solace in the fact Murphy figures to be one of several Braves players included on the MLB Network's lists of top 10 players at each position. The network will be releasing one for every position through Jan. 29.