Braves Capture Crucial Sweep Over Mets
The New York Mets may have a big lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East this season. But the Braves still appear "to own" the Mets.
Atlanta captured a series sweep to begin the 2025 season matchup versus New York. The Braves capped off the sweep at Truist Park this week with a 7-1 victory Thursday night.
The Braves are now 20-9 versus the Mets since the beginning of the 2023 season. Dating back to the start of 2022, the Braves are 18-7 in Atlanta versus New York.
This week's wins versus New York couldn't have come at a better time. The Braves entered the week trailing the Mets by 13 games in the National League East. The Philadelphia Phillies also held a double-digit lead over the Braves in the division race.
With the sweep, the Braves made up three games in as many days on the Mets. New York has now lost six in a row and dropped into a first-place tie with the Phillies.
The Braves trail by 10 games with a 34-39 record.
The end of June is a critical point for the Braves, who bottomed out at 10 games below the .500 mark on June 8. On Tuesday, Atlanta began a stretch of 13 consecutive games in the NL East.
Atlanta has started those 13 games with a 3-0 record thanks to the sweep. The Braves will face the Mets again for a four-game series in New York beginning on Monday, June 23.
This weekend, the Braves will visit the Miami Marlins. They will then host the Phillies during the final weekend of June after playing the Mets again.
Since June 9, the Braves are 7-2. They have won three consecutive series, including the sweep of the Mets.
Winning series is crucial, but to make up ground quicker, the Braves are likely going to have to capture more sweeps going forward. That's especially true versus the teams Atlanta is chasing.
That's what made the sweep versus the Mets so critical. The Braves still have a long way to go. But they are playing better baseball and the sweep gives them life in the division race.