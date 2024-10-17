Choosing Braves' Best Player Under 25 in 2024
Most of the Atlanta Braves core has aged above 25 years old. That doesn't give pundits such as Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter many options for the Braves when choosing the team's best player younger than 25.
But there's still two great choices for the honor in Atlanta. In an exercise where he picked the best player under 25 in 2024 for every single team, Reuter selected starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach for the Braves.
"A season-ending injury to Spencer Strider created a revolving door at the back of the Atlanta Braves rotation, but rookie Spencer Schwellenbach shored up the back of the staff after he made his MLB debut on May 29," wrote Reuter.
"Over his final 15 starts, he posted a 2.54 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 92 innings, logging 10 quality starts along the way. With the season on the line in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Mets on Sept. 30, he tossed seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball."
Overall, Schwellenbach went 8-7 with a 3.35 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 123.2 innings. He also posted a 1.043 WHIP and just a 1.7 BB/9 rate.
Because Reuter included the phrase, "in 2024" in his title, Schwellenbach was a relatively easy choice for the best under 25 title for the Braves. But center fielder Michael Harris II is likely to push Schwellenbach for the title next season.
Harris had an "off" season based on his standards from 2022 and 2023. But after he missed two months because of a hamstring injury, he slashed .283/.318/.506 in his final 43 games.
For that effort, Reuter named Harris "honorable mention" for best under 25 for the Braves.
Technically, Schwellenbach won't quality for the title next year as he will turn 25 next May. But hopefully the Braves will have new players emerging on their MLB roster under 25.
Starters AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep received a taste of the big leagues this season. Smith-Shawver even started a postseason game. Neither will be older than 23 next year.
21-year-old infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. also had a brief stint in the big leagues during 2024.
Maybe one of those three players or another Braves prospect can compete with Harris for the best under 25 title in 2025.