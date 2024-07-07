Spencer Schwellenbach Shows Promise as Braves Fifth Starter

Spencer Schwellenbach had a great start today, tossing 6.0 IP with 1 ER, 7 H, 6 K, 0 BB



Schwellenbach allowed a bit of hard contact, but was able to shut down the Phillies bats with his deep arsenal. His splitter lived in the zone and generated a bunch of whiffs pic.twitter.com/r3IeTdLe6O