Braves Make Roster Move With Former Rival's Infielder
Infielder Charles Leblanc received his second chance in the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels last season. But his next shot in the big leagues will have to wait.
The Atlanta Braves announced on the team's X (formerly Twitter) account on March 13 that they have reassigned Leblanc to minor league camp. With the roster move, the Braves have 43 players remaining at Spring Training.
The Braves will have to cut their roster down to 26 players for Opening Day, which will occur on March 27.
Leblanc made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2022 at 26 years old. He performed well in 48 games, posting a .263 batting average with a .723 OPS in 169 plate appearances. Leblanc also had four home runs, 10 doubles, 11 RBI and 18 runs.
But the Marlins still designated Leblanc for assignment on Jan. 4, 2023 when the team signed shortstop Jean Segura. Leblanc cleared waivers and returned to the Marlins minor league system. In 2023, he hit .253 with Triple-A Jacksonville.
In Nov. 2023, Leblanc signed a minor-league contract with the Angels. The infielder hit .262 at Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the season and then joined the MLB club on Aug. 3. Leblanc posted a .190 batting average but showcased power with a .286 ISO during his brief MLB appearance. The infielder registered a .476 slugging percentage and .869 OPS in 28 plate appearances in 11 games.
With the Braves, he went 5-for-16 (.313 batting average) with one home run in nine Spring Training games this spring.
Leblanc's unfortunate news that he will start the 2025 campaign in the minors comes just a week after he and his wife welcomed a son named Léo. Leblanc's wife, Rosie, posted a newborn picture of Léo on Instagram on March 10.
Leblanc began his career as a fourth-round draft pick out of Pitt for the Texas Rangers. The Milwaukee Brewers also drafted Leblanc in the 33rd round of the 2013 draft, but he elected to play in college.