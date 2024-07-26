Braves Named 'Long Shot' Trade Destination for All-Star Starting Pitcher
Losers of five straight, the Atlanta Braves may need to do something more drastic than originally intended at the MLB trade deadline. One move that's potentially on the table that would certainly be drastic is acquiring Detroit Tigers All-Star left-hander Tarik Skubal.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer labeled the Braves a "long shot" possibility for Skubal on July 24.
Along with the Braves, Rymer called the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins "long shots" for the left-hander.
Skubal is experiencing a breakout campaign, his fifth in the MLB, this summer. He owns an 11-3 record with an American League-best 2.34 ERA. He also has 146 strikeouts and 0.919 WHIP over 123 innings this season.
The Braves acquiring Skubal would bolster a strength in the rotation. Atlanta has four starters with ERAs under 4.00 this season.
But Max Fried, who is currently on the injured list, is one of those four starters. Fried is also a free agent after the season, so if the Braves don't think Fried is going to make many more appearances for the team, then Skubal is one of the best possible additions to make not just for 2024 but the foreseeable future.
Skubal is under team control for two more seasons before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027.
That fact, though, will make Skubal an expensive acquisition. MLB Network's Jon Morosi suggested the Tigers are only going to trade Skubal if they land a "Juan Soto-level package" in return.
Rymer argued it's unlikely the Braves will be able to offer that type of compensation, especially with a bigger need on offense.
"Atlanta has weathered the storm since losing Spencer Strider to Tommy John surgery, but now Max Fried is hurt and Morton (age) and Sale and López (workload) have their own concerns," Rymer wrote. "But this team likely doesn't have the prospects for Skubal, and it more so needs a bat anyway."
However unlikely, the Braves shouldn't rule out such a trade. It may take some type of significant addition to ensure a 2024 playoff berth.