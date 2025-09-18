Braves Move Bummer to 60-Day IL, Make Room for Waiver Claim
The Atlanta Braves are moving another player to the 60-day to make room for yet another waiver claim. Aaron Bummer will officially see his season end with the move off the 40-man and onto the 60-day.
Infielder Brett Wisely has been claimed from the San Francisco Giants and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. The move has been made officially by the team.
Bummer’s season was already in doubt ahead of the official move. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 24, with left-shoulder inflammation.
Manager Brian Snitker said over the weekend that Bummer’s progress was promising, but they have ultimately decided to say he’s done for the year.
He finishes the season with a 3.81 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP in 42 games pitched. He had been looking sharper in the games leading up to his injury, with a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings pitched over his last seven outings.
The left-hander is the most recent player to go on the 60-day injured list as of late. On Tuesday, outfielder Jake Fraley moved there due to a strained right oblique muscle. Sean Murphy was also officially transferred to the 60-day after undergoing surgery to fix a right hip labral tear.
In a corresponding move to Fraley going off the 40-man roster due to injury, the Braves claimed right-hander Carson Ragsdale from the Baltimore Orioles. He was also optioned to Triple-A after being added to the roster.
Wisely spent most of the season in Triple-A but played 22 games for the Giants. He batted .208 with a .623 OPS. He was designated for assignment as part of a corresponding move to call up prospect Bryce Eldridge.
In Triple-A, he batted .253 with a .719 OPS with seven home runs and 42 RBIs across 80 games.
The Braves add some pitching and infielder depth to the system. For those heading to Triple-A, they’ll only get a handful of games of action before the offseason. The Triple-A regular season will wrap up on Sunday, one week before the MLB regular season concludes.