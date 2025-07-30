Braves Add Pitcher from Rockies Ahead of Deadline
The Atlanta Braves add another arm on the trade market ahead of Thursday’s deadline. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, they have acquired right-hander Tyler Kinley from the Colorado Rockies.
The Athletic's David O’Brien reported after that the return on the deal was Double-A pitcher Austin Smith.
O’Brien added that the Braves will be responsible for the $750,00 buyout of a $5 million option on Kinley’s contract.
When the Braves officially announced the deal, they announced that Enyel De Los Santos was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
So far, they’ve added to the rotation and the bullpen over the last couple of days. On Sunday, they added Erick Fedde from the Cardinals along with cash considerations. He made his team debut Tuesday night.
Now, they have Kinley. Overall on the season, he has an anemic 5.66 ERA over 49 appearances.
For what it’s worth, he has a 4.28 ERA when he’s pitching anywhere besides Coors Field this season. It’s still not great, but it’s over a run better.
De Los Santos is DFA’d following another rough time on the mound. In the 9-6 loss to the Royals Tuesday night, he allowed three earned runs in 1 2/3 innings pitched.
The decision to add players ahead of the deadline can be seen as a perplexing decision, especially since they’re expected to be sellers this season.
Keep the following points in mind: They need options in case players get traded between now and 6 p.m. on Thursday. They also just need the options to survive what’s left of the season; not to win and try and rally. This is literally to get through each game since the rotation is battered and the bullpen has been needing to eat more innings, whether the team wants them too or not.