Braves Put Bummer on Bereavement List, Recall Thompson
The Atlanta Braves make a change to the bullpen ahead of their road series with the Tampa Bay Rays. They recalled right-handed Zach Thompson on Friday to the big league roster. In a corresponding move, they placed left-hander Aaron Bummer on the major league bereavement list.
Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for the recently acquired Rafael Montero. He has yet to pitch in a regular season game, despite the Braves selecting his contract on April 1. This move corresponded with right-hander Jesse Chavez being designated for assignment.
He has showed promise for a long relief role during Spring Training. He made two appearances, finishing with a1.00 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in nine innings pitched.
The short explanation for Bummer is he is out for personal reasons.
However, for those unfamiliar, the bereavement list allows MLB teams to replace players who must step away for a few days because of a death or serious illness in their family. According to Baseball Reference, placement on the list can last from three to seven games, depending on personal circumstances, and the number of days need not be set in advance.
Players get the time they need away and teams are able to temporarily fill his spot.
At minimum, he'll be out for this upcoming series in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Bummer came out of the bullpen Thursday night following the Braves rain delay that lasted two hours and 45 minutes. He pitched one-plus scoreless innings while walking two and striking out two. This effort helped the Braves go on to win 4-2 in the 11th inning.
He's started to settle in after a couple of shaky appearances to start the season. In his last three outings, he's had a 2.70 ERA with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.