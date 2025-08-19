Braves Call Up Two Long Relievers, Option Two Other Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves dip back into the pool of Triple-A pitching options following a tough night for the staff on Monday. They announced that they called up right-handers Dane Dunning and Connor Seabold.
In corresponding moves, they optioned right-handers Daysbel Hernández and Hunter Stratton.
Dunning makes his return to the big league roster after nearly three weeks down in Triple-A. His time on the mound for the Braves has seen the best and worst from the pitcher.
He’s provided two strong long relief outings and two others where he’s allowed eight runs in a combined two-thirds of an inning. He didn’t record an out in his last appearance before heading to Gwinnett.
Dunning has looked good in two outings in Gwinnett. He’s allowed an earned run in 11 innings pitched.
Seabold is getting called up to the majors for the first time since June. The former Rays pitcher was picked up by the Braves earlier this month after being designated for assignment. In three appearances for the Rays, he has a 1.35 ERA in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
He has one scoreless outing with Gwinnett, pitching two innings.
This is the second time that Hernández has been sent down to Triple-A in less than two months, both of which have come since he came off the injured list. He got the Braves four outs on Monday, but allowed three runs, two earned, before being relieved by shortstop Luke Williams.
In his last nine trips to the mound, he has a 6.14 ERA in 7 1/3 innings pitched. His ERA has jumped nearly a full run from 1.86 to 2.72.
He’ll likely be back at some point, but since he has the options and hasn’t looked like his early season self, it was an easy move to send him to Gwinnett for a bit.
Stratton has been up and down from the minor leagues since being acquired by the Braves from the Pirates in July. In the handful of appearances he’s had, he’s given the Braves six scoreless innings. Over the weekend, he pitched three shutout innings to relieve Joey Wentz, ensuring the Braves only needed two pitchers to get the win.
He picked up his second career save in the winning effort.
The Braves now have a set of fresh arms with five games of the homestand remaining. They’re coming off allowing 13 runs to the White Sox on Monday and will need the options just in case another game goes awry.