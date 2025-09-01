Braves Call Up No. 18 Prospect, Reinstate Infielder From IL
The Atlanta Braves call up another prospect to the majors as the rosters expand for September. They announced they have called up right-hander Rolddy Muñoz while also reinstating infielder Luke Williams from the 10-day injured list.
In a way, both of these moves reinforce the pitching staff.
As of Sept. 1, the active roster has 28 members instead of the usual 26. The era of being able to call the entire 40-man if a team chose to is over, but the idea of the September call ups lives on.
Muñoz is ranked as the No. 18 prospect in MLB’s top 30 list. In 37 appearances, he has a 2.75 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett.
He went back and forth between the two levels this season. He wasn’t quite ready for Triple-A earlier in the year but looked good in two appearances after recently getting promoted again.
In two appearances, he had two perfect innings with a strikeout in each appearance. He’ll give the Braves extra bullpen depth for the remaining stretch of the season while also getting to audition for a spot next season.
A solid September could put him in a good spot to be in the bullpen to start next season.
Williams will return to his usual role of providing extra infield depth for the team. In 29 at-bats over 41 games this season, he has a .103 average with a .328 OPS, no home runs and five RBIs.
He’s had his moments at the plate and gotten penciled into the starting lineup a few times this season. However, he’s a defensive substitution more than anything.
Well, he’s that and a rising pitching position player. He’s made six appearances for the Braves in mop-up rolls to save the bullpen in a blowout.
He’s actually pitched pretty well. He has a 3.00 in six innings pitched. To his credit, five of his appearances have been scoreless.
If the time comes where the Braves are out of a game early, he’s the obvious pick to get back on the mound.
The Braves are coming off a 3-1 win against the Phillies on Sunday to avoid being swept. Head to the North Side of Chicago to take on the Cubs in a three-game series. Monday will be the first of six times they’ll play this month.
First pitch in the series opener is set for 4:05 p.m.
