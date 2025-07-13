Braves Call Up Starting Pitcher Option, Send Down Left-Hander
The Atlanta Braves have called up a starting pitcher from Triple-A. They announced Sunday morning that right-hander Davis Daniel is heading to the Majors. Left-hander Austin Cox has been sent down in a corresponding move.
No starting pitcher has been announced for Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals as of this article's publication. When that happens, this will be updated accordingly. At this time, it can be presumed that Daniel will be the starting pitcher or appear in Sunday's game in some fashion.
On Saturday, the Braves opted for a bullpen day. They got the innings they needed from certain relievers to mix results and still needed six arms to get through the day. Only two pitchers had scoreless outings: Joey Wentz over three innings and Raisel Iglesias over one inning.
Apart from one appearance with the Braves earlier this season, Daniel has been with Triple-A Gwinnett the entire season. In 15 games, 14 starts, he has a 3.52 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
He is one of the options from Triple-A with the most MLB starting experience, though the sample size is still small. He made six starts for the Angels last season, pitching to a 6.23 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
In his one appearance with the Braves this season, he pitched a scoreless inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 27. He allowed no hits and no walks while striking out a batter. His only baserunner came on a hit by pitch. He threw 13 of his 18 pitches for strikes in that outing.
Cox is sent down despite having a solid showing for the Braves. In these cases, they're sent down because they have options. He last pitched for the Braves on Friday, giving them a scoreless frame. He's made for a nice long relief option as well, giving them more than four outs three times this season.
In eight innings pitched over six appearances, Cox has a 2.25 ERA. He'll likely be back sometime this season.
The Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday for the series finale, aiming for the sweep. It would make for a strong finish to the official first half and enter the All-Star Break on a high note. First pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. EDT, 1:15 p.m. CDT.