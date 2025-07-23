Braves Call Up Two Pitchers, Send Down Two Others After Rough Night
The Atlanta Braves shuffle the pitching staff to get fresh arms ahead of the series finale with the San Francisco Giants. They announced they’re bringing back up left-hander Dylan Dodd along with calling up right-hander Hunter Stratton.
In corresponding moves, they have optioned starter Davis Daniel and reliever Wander Suero following their rough nights for the Braves on Tuesday.
Dodd last appeared for the Braves on July 5 in the bullpen game against the Orioles. He allowed two runs over 2 2/3 innings pitched before heading to Triple-A. He allowed five runs over his last 4 2/3 innings pitched in the majors after 7 1/3 scoreless innings to start his 2025 season.
He’ll likely provide his usual relief duties as well as continue to be a long relief option.
Stratton is on the Braves' active roster for the first time. He was acquired in a trade with the Pirates at the beginning of July. He was brought into the system when Chris Sale went on the 60-day injured list. In four appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett, he has a 1.69 ERA. He’s allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings of work this season in the big leagues, but has shown in the past that he can be a solid member of the bullpen. He had a 3.26 ERA in his first two seasons in the majors with the Pirates in 2023 and 2024.
Daniel gave the Braves one promising start on the mound and one that got out of hand quickly. After a scoreless nine-pitch first inning, he allowed four runs in the second inning and a fifth run in the fifth inning. Suero, who was sent down along with Daniel, allowed the other four runs in the game in two innings pitched to relieve the Braves’ starter.
A combined nine runs between the two of them in seven innings of work has them both on the shuttle back to Gwinnett.
The Braves take on the Giants on Wednesday in the series finale and getaway game. First pitch is set for 12:15 p.m. EDT.