Braves Claim Former Prospect Off Waivers, DFA Right-Hander
A former Atlanta Braves prospect will have the chance to make his debut with the big league team. The Braves announced on Friday that they had claimed left-hander Joey Wentz off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.
As part of a corresponding move, they designated right-hander Kevin Herget for assignment.
Wentz was taken by the Braves 40th overall during the competitive balance round A section of the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. In 2018, he was a top-10 prospect in the organization and was ranked No. 7 at the time of the departure from the farm system in 2019.
He was traded at the deadline, along with outfielder Travis Demeritte, to the Detroit Tigers as part of a trade to acquire reliever Shane Greene. He spent two seasons (2022 and 2023) getting a shot in the Tigers rotation before being moved to the bullpen last season.
This season, he's pitched for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Twins. He has been DFA'd twice since the beginning of June.
In 25 appearances this season, Wentz has a 6.88 ERA and a 1.82 WHIP. His time with the Pirates went moderately better with a 4.15 ERA in 19 games.
Like Wentz, Herget has now been DFA'd for the second time this season. He has made two appearances in the majors overall, one with the Mets and then another with the Braves. He pitched a scoreless frame for the Braves July 1. However, while he kept the Angels off the board, he got into trouble, allowing a hit and two walks.
The Braves shake up the bullpen ahead of the road series with the Cardinals. They're not planning on a bullpen, having called up Nathan Wiles to fill a rotation spot held by Didier Fuentes and Chris Sale before that. However, Wentz provides a fresh arm and another lefty option for Brian Snitker to have in his back pocket.