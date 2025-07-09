Braves Call Up Right-Handed Starter to Replace Fuentes in Rotation
The Atlanta Braves announced their next switch-up to the starting rotation. They're sending down right-hander Didier Fuentes to Triple-A and calling up right-hander Nathan Wiles as a corresponding move.
Wiles is the most logical option to call up based on performance and how his schedule lines up with the then-open spot in the rotation. He was initially scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
He has a 3.33 ERA over 15 starts with the Stripers this season. He pitched an inning for the Braves earlier this season, allowing three runs in what was his Major League debut. He gets another shot at the big leagues, this time as a starter.
Fuentes is young. He has the potential. He came up way too early. None of the momentum from the minors this season translated to the Majors for the No. 10 prospect.
The decision comes after Fuentes allowed eight earned runs in just one-plus inning pitched. He allowed a lead-off inside-the-park home run, two two-run regular home runs, hit a batter, five hits and two walks. Jesse Chavez replaced him with the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the second inning. Three more runs were tacked on after Chavez allowed a grand slam.
Fuentes will head back to Triple-A with a 13.85 ERA and a 2.23 WHIP in 13 innings pitched across four starts.
So the rotation heading into Wednesday night's game will be Spencer Strider, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder, Wiles and a to-be-determined spot. Manager Brian Snitker already said another bullpen day to cover Spencer Schwellenbach's spot was highly unlikely.
At the time of this article's publication, none of the rotation spots have been filled. Two pitchers in Triple-A are candidates for Friday: Davis Daniel and Hurston Waldrep.
Daniel last pitched July 6 and has a 3.52 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) for the Stripers. He also has Major League starting experience, making six starts for the Angels last season. He finished with a 6.23 ERA. He has been called up previously, pitching a scoreless inning for the Braves earlier this season.
Waldrep made his MLB debut last season and pitched just about as well as Fuentes. He allowed 13 earned runs in seven innings pitched. He has a 5.25 ERA in 16 starts in Triple-A this season.
For those wondering, Ian Anderson is still listed as on the 7-day injured list. He's not available to pitch for the Braves at this time, though that could, obviously, change some time this season.