Braves Claim Rays Pitcher Off Waiver, DFA Righty to Clear Roster Space
The Atlanta Braves shuffled their pitching depth to the 40-man roster. They announced on Sunday that they claimed right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold and designated right-hander Domingo Gonzalez to make room on the 40-man roster.
Seabold was immediately optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Seabold was designated for assignment by the Rays on Aug. 8. In three games, he has a 1.35 ERA in 6 2/3 innings pitched. He hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since June 19. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Durham. In 16 games, 10 starts, he had a 6.49 ERA before being DFA’d
This is the second former Rays player the Braves have picked up in the last few days. They claimed former Rays prospect, Vidal Bruján, off waivers on Friday. Triple-A pitcher Nathan Wiles was also with the Rays in Spring Training before being traded to the Braves.
Gonzalez has pitched in 35 games for Gwinnett this season, pitching to a 4.29 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP. He has never pitched in the Majors but has been invited to Spring Training in the past. He’s pitched in six Spring Training games to a 6.35 ERA in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Braves swap out pitchers on the 40-man in what looks to be an effort to provide another option that can eat innings. Seabold has given Durham as many as five innings this season in his starts. If the team needs a fresh arm for a bullpen day, he’ll be ready to go.
Long relief options have been shuffled around frequently by the team this season. Dylan Dodd, Austin Cox and Dane Dunning are some of the options that are currently in the Braves system, while others have come and gone already.
Only Dodd was with the organization when the season started. Cox was signed mid-season and Dunning was acquired in a trade with the Rangers back in July.
A notable long relief option from earlier in the season was Scott Blewett, who went more than three outs in most of his appearances this season. Michael Petersen also gave the Braves multiple long relief outings during the season.
Once starting pitchers return from injury, some starts who could transition to long relief roles include Erick Fedde and Carlos Carrasco, who were both acquired for depth right before the trade deadline.
It wouldn’t hurt for the Braves to have the extra option available following the doubleheader. Even with the expanded roster spot, they used seven relievers in a single day.