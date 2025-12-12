Braves DFA Group of Players Picked Up During Offseason, All Claimed

The Atlanta Braves have set free two of their waiver wire additions since the end of the Winter Meetings. On Wednesday, left-hander Josh Walker was claimed by the Baltimore Orioles and outfielder Mike Siani was claimed by the Dodgers. Left-hander Ryan Rolison was put on waivers and claimed by the Chicago White Sox.

Walker had been designated for assignment on Dec. 5, and Siani had been DFA'd on Wednesday. With the major additions that ultimately came for the bullpen and the outfield. They were the easy odd men out.

Both were picked up for depth, and that depth wasn't needed on the 40-man roster anymore. Robert Suarez will be in the back end of the bullpen along with Raisel Iglesias, and Mike Yastrzemski will rotate in the outfield and DH.

In the end, some players had to go. At this time, there are exactly 40 players on the team's 40-man roster. To make room, something has to be put on waivers, and that can lead to other teams claiming them. When you sign two major options, that makes it easy to roll the dice.

It was logical to bring them in while they searched for other options. The Braves have let some key relievers loose early last month, and they lost Jake Fraley to the Rays on waivers. Two precautionary moves early on that they didn't need.

Along with these other moves, the Braves made other signings that give them depth in these areas. Left-hander Danny Young was brought in on a split contract earlier this month. Like Walker, he has previous experience working with the new pitching coach, Jeremy Hefner. So, that exact description of a pitcher is still within the organization.

If the Braves were made another move, expect another pitcher to be removed from the 40-man roster. Even if they don't, other moves are going to happen as they reshuffle and position things for the 2026 season.

When they decide to add a prospect, perhaps one impresses in Spring Training, they'll have to add him to the 40-man roster. That will require removing someone. However, these moves will continue to get tracked so everyone can stay on top of who is around and who isn't.

