Braves DFA Outfielder to Clear Space for Jurickson Profar
The Atlanta Braves have made a roster move to make room for Jurickson Profar's return. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Alex Verdugo has been designated for assignment. His short tenure with the Braves concludes.
Verdugo signed with the Braves toward the end of Spring Training on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. He took some time in Triple-A to get back into shape, having missed Spring Training before joining the Major League team.
His addition looked promising at first. He batted .322 with an .825 OPS in his first 14 games. However, his numbers declined after that. He batted .203 with .481 OPS in his latter 42 games. Knowing the Braves have Eli White and Stuart Fairchild as options for both the outfield and pinch-running situations, Verdugo was the odd man out.
Offensive production from the outfield has been a thorn in the Braves' side all season. Profar will ideally provide some type of boost.
Profar is eligible to return to the Braves lineup with his 80-game suspension for a positive test for performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) having concluded. He is expected to be in the starting lineup immediately and play all nine innings at his usual spot in left field.
He finished his 13-game stint with Triple-A Gwinnett batting .333 with a .990 OPS, three home runs, six total base hits and nine RBIs. It was a promising stint that included a strong finish in his final games. He batted .375 with a .687 slugging over his last five games.
Profar played in four games to start the season before his suspension. He batted lead-off in all four games, but that was while Ronald Acuña Jr. was still recovering from his injury. Manager Brian Snitker recently said he wants to see Profar potentially fit somewhere in the middle of the order. Initially, it seemed like he'd bat second behind Acuña, but Matt Olson has worked well in the two spot recently.
We'll see Profar for the first time when the Braves take on the Angels on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.