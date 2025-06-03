Braves Promote No. 1 Prospect To Single-A Augusta
The Atlanta Braves have promoted their top prospect, Cam Caminiti, to Single-A Augusta. The GreenJackets announced the move on their X (formerly Twitter) page. This is his second time heading heading to Augusta. He pitched for them in his professional debut last season.
That one start was his long minor league appearance in 2024. He pitched three innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out four. He was taken by the Braves with the 24th overall pick in last year's draft.
He was immediately their top prospect, briefly sitting at No. 2 while Drake Baldwin was the top prospect. The rookie catcher has graduated from the prospect label, and Caminiti is back at the top spot. He's also ranked No. 72 overall in MLB.com's top 100 prospect list.
Caminiti returns to Augusta after spending some time in the complex league. He saw his first action May 9 after being sidelined with an arm injury he experienced at the start of Spring Training. He experienced forearm tightness that was revealed to be just tendinitis.
In four starts in the complex league, he had a 7.24 ERA with a 1.39 and 15 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
The 18-year-old lefty already has multiple pitches in his arsenal rated above average. His standout pitches are his fastball, slider and change up. He also throws a curveball that has an average rating.
His speed and pitch mix are some of the young arm's top qualities.
"The teenaged southpaw has a potential four-pitch mix with a ton of projection," his prospect profile on MLB.com said. "He can touch 98 mph with his fastball and sat 93-95 mph in his final year of high school ball, with more consistent velocity to come. It features good ride and carry up in the zone and is thrown with some deception, so it misses bats, and he can command the heater pretty well."