Braves Make Surprising Change to Bullpen Ahead of All-Star Break
The Atlanta Braves have made another move Sunday morning, this time, it's another shuffling of the bullpen. They announced they have selected right-hander Wander Suero for the major league roster. In corresponding moves, they optioned right-hander Daysbel Hernández to Triple-A Gwinnett and designated right-hander Michael Petersen for assignment.
Seeing Hernández get sent down is a bit of a surprising move. When healthy, he has been a consistent force in the bullpen all season. A possible explanation is that he has options, and the Braves are opting to use them.
The bullpen has been taxed over the last few days. They might want a fresh arm for the final game before the All-Star Break and don't see Petersen as an option.
In 30 games pitched this season, Hernández has a 2.10 ERA. In his five appearances since coming off the injured list, he has allowed one earned run, which didn't come until Saturday's win over the Cardinals. It's a head-scratching decision, but he'll probably be back sometime after the All-Star Break.
Suero last pitched for the Braves during Spring Training and has been with Triple-A Gwinnett for the entire regular season. He made two appearances during Grapefruit League play, allowing two earned runs.
His minor league stats have been solid. In 33 games this season, he has a 1.50 ERA and has saved 11 games in 11 opportunities with Triple-A Gwinnett this season.
Petersen has made four appearances for the Braves this season. He's provided multiple long relief appearances but to mixed results. He had a 4.05 ERA in 6 2/3 innings pitched. We'll have to wait and see what happens after he goes through waivers.
As surprising as the move is, since the All-Star Break comes this week, there isn't much to dive into with this move. More changes will likely happen before they resume play on Friday.