4 DFA'd Braves Players Elect Free Agency to Start Offseason
Three stints with the Atlanta Braves organization officially came to an end on Thursday. The team announced that three players had elected free agency: pitchers Alexis Díaz and Dane Dunning, infielder Luke Williams and outfielder Jarred Kelenic.
At this time, there is no word on whether Sandy León has elected free agency or accepted his outright assignment. If his status changes, it will be updated accordingly.
As the Braves try to clear room for injured players on the 40-man roster, some players had to go, and the reality is you can’t keep everybody. Some will choose to walk.
Even just in the final couple of weeks in September, multiple players went on the 60-day injured list because their seasons came to an early end. Before that, multiple starting pitchers went on the 60-day injured list.
Along with that, if the Braves want to make any other additions this offseason, they’ll need the room, too.
Díaz and Dunning were midseason additions, while Kelenic originally was a piece of the Braves' outfield and starting lineup when he arrived via a trade with the Seattle Mariners ahead of the 2024 season.
Kelenic’s time with the Braves, unfortunately, turns out to be a bust. He just wasn’t able to find that bat that made him a top prospect in Seattle’s system. In two seasons with the team, he batted .222 with a .660 OPS, 17 home runs and 47 RBIs in 155 games.
His last at-bat in an Atlanta uniform came back in April, and his last appearance in general was in July as a pinch runner.
Once he was demoted to Triple-A, it only got worse for him. He batted .213 with a .595 OPS in 95 games played with Gwinnett.
The Braves, by outrighting him instead of releasing him, figured it was worth having the depth. Kelenic would rather test the market at this point. Maybe, for his sake, he can get the fresh start he has been needing elsewhere.
Dunning served as a long reliever for the Braves when he was in the Majors. He made seven appearances with the big league club and posted a 10.80 ERA in 10 innings pitched. He was acquired ahead of the trade deadline from the Texas Rangers.
Díaz, meanwhile, was a waiver wire pick-up in early September from the Dodgers. He allowed four runs, three earned, in 2 2/3 innings pitched over three appearances with the team.
Williams primarily served as a defensive substituion. Braves fans developed an afinity for him during his trips to the mound as a position-player pitcher.