Braves Option Prospect, DFA Reliever in Array of Roster Moves
Another series is coming up at Truist Park, and another shuffling of the deck came for the Atlanta Braves bullpen. They announced two pitchers would be coming in and two would be on the way out. All pitchers are right-handers.
Alexis Díaz has reported to the team, and Connor Seabold was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. In corresponding moves, prospect pitcher Rolddy Muñoz was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett, and John Brebbia was designated for assignment.
The move to DFA Brebbia will make room for Díaz on the 40-man.
More fresh arms arrive to fortify the Braves bullpen following a horrific showing over the weekend, where the team allowed double-digit runs twice.
Díaz was claimed off waivers by the Braves Sunday afternoon from the Dodgers. In 15 appearances this season, he has a 7.80 ERA and a 5.00 ERA in five outings for Los Angeles. He began the season with the Reds, where he spent the first three years of his career.
Seabold has made one appearance with the Braves since being acquired from the Rays last month. He allowed two runs over 1 1/3 innings of work against the White Sox on Aug. 19. He has a 3.52 ERA in five appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett and served as a long relief option.
Muñoz is the Braves' No. 18 prospect in the system. He had a solid Major League debut for himself in Chicago last week, pitching two scoreless innings in relief. After that, he comman issues got the best of him.
He walked two and was pulled after one-third of an inning pitched on Saturday, and then allowed five of the 18 earned runs allowed in 1 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday. The potential is there, but he needs more time to work on his craft.
Brebbia's second stint with the Braves at the Major League level comes to an end. His most recent outing on Saturday put the game out of reach for the Braves, allowing the final four runs of late Mariners onslaught in two innings pitched.
In three appearances, he allowed five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings of work.
The Braves are set for another series with the Chicago Cubs that begins on Monday. It'll be the first of two teams, the other being the Houston Astros, they see during their homestand this week.
First pitch on Monday is set for 7:15 p.m. and Bryce Elder will take the mound to start.