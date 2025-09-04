Profar Returns to Braves, Starter Released, INF DFA'd
The Atlanta Braves shuffled the roster ahead of their series against the Seattle Mariners this weekend. They announced they have reinstated Jurickson Profar from the paternity list and called up right-hander Daysbel Hernández from Triple-A.
In corresponding moves, infielder Luke Williams has been designated for assignment, and right-hander Cal Quantrill was released.
They also added that right-hander Wander Suero was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets.
Profar missed the road series against the Cubs, taking the maximum amount of paid leave a player gets when placed on the list (one to three days).
He will likely return to his spot at the top of the order, where he’s been excelling over the last month. In his last 29 games, Profar is batting .292 with a 1.013 OPS, nine home runs and 26 RBIs.
Profar now has another little one to go out there and hit a home run for. His son, Khairy, was born in 2017 and has become a presence at the ballpark. Perhaps, soon enough, the next one will be too.
Hernández once again makes his return to the bullpen. After a solid start to the season, he was dealt an injury that cost him a month of the season, and he has struggled since he’s been back. In his last nine MLB appearances, he had a 6.14 ERA in 7 1/3 innings pitched.
He’ll once again get another shot and will provide extra bullpen depth in the final month of the season.
Williams being DFA’d marked the end of an era. The Braves will need a new position player to go out there and pitch. It looks like it could be Vidal Bruján, who pitched in the late innings against the Phillies on Aug. 28.
Obviously, it takes more than pitching during a blowout and providing some defensive depth to stick around. In 33 appearances, he batted .133 with a .382 OPS.
With Sale returning to the rotation, Quantrill instantly became a question mark. He was left on the active roster for a few days, but the Braves chose to move on in the end. He joins Erick Fedde and Carlos Carrasco as starting pitching options who had brief stints with the team over the last six weeks or so.
He made two starts for the Braves, pitching to a 13.50 ERA in a combined eight innings pitched.