REPORT: Braves Add Former Outfielder as Non-Roster Invitee
The Atlanta Braves reportedly added another outfielder to the non-roster invitee squad. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano, Jake Marisnick has already arrived at camp.
No official update has been made to the Braves’ transaction page. However, it can be presumed that Marisnick was brought on on a minor-league contract. An update on the official deal will be made when available.
Marisnick has spent time in the Braves organization previously. They signed him to a minor league contract in August 2022 and played 17 games with Triple-A Gwinnett. He didn’t play for the big league club, but he got to stick around for the National League Division Series against the Phillies as a taxi squad guy.
The 33-year-old outfielder split the 2023 season in the Los Angeles Angels organization, playing 54 games with Triple-A Salt Lake City. According to his transaction log, he was on and off the Injured List all season with no specific injury stated.
When available, he played well for the Bees. He slashed .283/.368/.551 with 12 home runs and 31 RBIs. He was on pace to have a 30-homer season in Triple-A and most of his home runs came on the road. Can’t say the ball simply carried well in Utah. It’s not exactly Denver, but it’s over 4,000 feet up, so it’s important to clarify that.
While it’s an outside shot, he will be getting a chance to compete for a bench spot in Atlanta since he’s reporting to Big League camp. However, it’s more likely he will be a depth piece in Triple-A Gwinnett.
His last appearance in the Majors was in 2023, split between the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers. The White Sox used him as a defensive substitution only once.
In the 34 combined games he got to take hacks at the plate, he slashed .237/.280/.408 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.