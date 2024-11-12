Catcher Travis d'Arnaud Makes Final MLB Free Agency Decision
Veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud will not return to the Atlanta Braves.
The Los Angeles Angels announced Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter) that they signed d'Arnaud to a two-year contract.
Just before the announcement, d'Arnaud bid a farewell to Atlanta, the Braves organization and Atlanta baseball fans on his Instagram account.
"Atlanta, thank you for everything. Ever since my brother played here, you have been amazing to me and my family. I feel like I was not only part of the team, but part of the city. Thank you to all the fans, the coaches, the staff, and most importantly the players," d'Arnaud wrote in an Instagram post.
"I made a lot of lifelong friendships and hope for nothing but the best always. Every one of y'all made driving to the field feel like a blessing. I will be forever grateful for everything.
"World Champs for life!"
d'Arnaud is leaving the Braves after five seasons with the organization. In those five years, he slashed .251/.312/.443 with 60 home runs, 207 RBI and 172 runs in 384 games.
His best statistical season came in 2022. d'Arnaud made the National League All-Star team with a .268 average and .791 OPS. He also had a career-best 18 home runs and 60 RBI.
d'Arnaud's only All-Star appearance of his career came with the Braves. He also won his only post-season award, a Silver Slugger trophy at catcher in 2020, with the club.
During the 2020 season, d'Arnaud hit .238/.302/.436 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and 40 runs in 307 at-bats over 99 games.
The Braves had the chance to keep d'Arnaud on an $8-million club option. But Atlanta declined that option, making him a free agent. At the time of that decision, there was speculation that the Braves could bring back d'Arnaud for less money, but that won't come to fruition.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported d'Arnaud's contract with the Angels is a 2-year deal worth $12 million.
Without d'Arnaud, the Braves now must add a MLB-caliber catcher to their roster this offseason. Sean Murphy should be the team's primary starter at the position.